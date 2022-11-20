For a while Saturday night, North Carolina’s defense was turning in an outstanding performance, and then it went into a lengthy funk that has become a regular thing in the Tar Heels’ 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

UNC’s six-game win streak came to an end as the Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final 21 points to pull off the upset.

UNC dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, while Tech improved to 5-6 and 4-4.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ defensive performance in the win over the Yellow Jackets:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.