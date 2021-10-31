Inside The Defense: Carolina's Loss To Notre Dame
For the third consecutive game, and fourth in the last five contests, North Carolina’s defense hit a rough stretch of at least two consecutive quarters leading to a poor performance and third loss among those contests in a 44-34 setback at No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Carolina allowed the Fighting Irish to score points on all but two possessions, and over their final 43 offensive plays, a stretch that began with 3:22 left in the first half, the Irish score 34 points and gained 408 yards.
