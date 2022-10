The most important statistics in football reside on the scoreboard: points for and points against.

So, with that understood, North Carolina’s defense turned in a solid outing in a 27-24 victory at Miami on Saturday, and in some respects, the Tar Heels were outstanding.

They gave up a lot of yards (537), of which most came through the air (496). But they kept Miami from scoring much of the time, in part because the Heels got off the field on most third and fourth downs.