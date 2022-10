Six days after a players-only meeting on the defensive side of the football, North Carolina turned in easily its best effort of the season in a mostly stifling performance and 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

UNC’s defensive players got together on their own last Sunday, a day after a 45-32 loss to Notre Dame, and aired out some issues, but also got onto the same page. A result was limiting the Hokies to 273 total yards and just 14 first downs.