North Carolina allowed 34 points through the first three quarters Saturday night at Wake Forest, but the Tar Heels’ defense shut out the Demon Deacons in the fourth quarter allowing the offense to do enough for a 36-34 victory.

In winning, the Tar Heels outright clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship and will face Clemson for the conference title on December 3 in Charlotte. UNC improved to 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, rose to No. 13 in the AP and No. 11 in the Coaches’ poll, and finishes the season 6-0 in true road games for the first time in program history.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win over the Demon Deacons:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.