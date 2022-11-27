On the surface, North Carolina’s defense posted some solid numbers in its 30-27 overtime loss to NC State on Friday at Kenan Stadium.

But that the Wolfpack used a fourth-string QB to beat the Tar Heels, and that he was highly effective in helping State stay in control for sometime was a negative for Gene Chizik’s unit.

UNC concluded the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, and the Wolfpack end at 8-4 and 4-4. Carolina will face Clemson on Saturday in the conference championship game in Charlotte.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels' defensive performance:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.