After one of its worst halves of the season, North Carolina’s defense stepped up and made a play with six seconds remaining Saturday to hold off Miami for a 45-42 victory at Kenan Stadium.

UNC allowed just 80 total yards in the first half but gave up 341 yards and 25 points after halftime, seemingly appearing helpless in trying to slow the Hurricanes’ offense. But Jeremiah Gemmel tipped Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s pass at the 16-yard-line and Cedric Gray snared it for his second pick of the day to preserve the victory.

As we do every week, THI takes a look inside UNC’s defensive output, this time versus Miami:

Note: Many of these numbers and all grades are courtesy of PFF.



