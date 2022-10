North Carolina’s defense bent quite a bit Saturday night, and it broke a lot, too. But the Tar Heels still made plays on that side of the ball at crunch time to secure a 38-35 victory over the Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

UNC improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. It is also now 4-0 on the road this season. Duke dropped to 4-3 and 1-2.