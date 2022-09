The first and fourth quarters of North Carolina’s 35-28 win at Georgia State on Saturday offered examples of how the Tar Heels’ defense can play when things are going well for Gene Chizik’s unit. The middle two periods, particularly the third, told a different story.

UNC opened and closed strong, the latter being the most important in earning the team’s third victory in as many games.

Here is a deep dive into UNC's performance on the defensive side of the ball from its win at Georgia State:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.