For a while, North Carolina’s defense was turning in its best performance of the season. Then Jeff Sims replaced Jordan Yates at quarterback, and the Tar Heels had issues for the rest of the night in their 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets managed only 66 yards and six points during the five possessions Yates was in the game, but in Sims’ seven possessions, the Jackets scored 39 points and racked up 328 total yards.

Sims completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown while he ran 10 times for 128 yards and three scores.

Here is an inside look at what UNC’s defensive did in its loss at Georgia Tech: