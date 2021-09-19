While North Carolina’s offense put forth its sixth best game ever in moving the football, the defense was making a bit of history itself, though on the dubious side of the spectrum.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for 554 yards even though the Tar Heels won 59-39. Brennan’s output was 71 more yards than anyone has ever passed for against a UNC team, but it wasn’t enough, as Carolina left with the victory.

UNC’s run defense, however, had a solid night, though it wasn’t tested much, but the pass defense was.

Here is a look inside the numbers how Carolina’s defense fared against the Cavaliers.