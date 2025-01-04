Inside The Game as Carolina Escapes Notre Dame With a Win

SOUTH BEND, IN – Elliot Cadeau scored 6 points over the final 22 seconds to lead North Carolina past Notre Dame, 74-73, on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion.

Cadeau secured a 4-point play with 4.8 seconds remaining by knocking down a 3-pointer and then hitting a free throw, as he was fouled on the shot. The free throw was the final point of the game lifting UNC to a huge win in which it closed the game strong as opposed to Wednesday at Louisville and a few other games this season.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 27 points while becoming the first Tar Heel freshman to ever score at least 23 points in four consecutive games. It’s the first time a Carolina freshman has been at 20 or more points since the 2005-06 season when Tyler Hansbrough did it.

Cadeau’s 4-point play put him in double figures with 10 points. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

The win improved UNC to 9-6 overall and 2-1 on the season. The Fighting Irish dropped to 7-7 and 1-2.

Here, we take you inside the game: