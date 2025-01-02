Inside The Game as Heels Falter Down the Stretch at Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, KY – As poorly as North Carolina played through many segments of its game at Louisville on Wednesday night, the Tar Heels were right there with a chance to steal a big road win and nab their third Quad 1 win of the season. But they faltered down the stretch in a big way, as the Cardinals outscored UNC, 13-1, to close out the game dominating in every facet in an 83-70 loss at KFC Yum! Center. Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points while Drake Powell chipped in 14 and RJ Davis had 12. Carolina dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC while Louisville improved to 9-5 and 1-1. Here, we take you Inside The Game:

The Close

It’s hard to imagine a team playing worse than the Tar Heels did over the final four after the last official timeout was called. The Heels actually didn’t score from the field for the final 5:09. Here is a simple breakdown of all that went wrong in the final four minutes: ---Louisville outscored UNC 13-1 ---UNC did not score from the field ---UNC was 0-for-4 with a missed layup and missed dunk in that span ---The Tar Heels were whistled for 4 fouls over the final 3:46 and they were not trying to foul ---In the final segment, Carolina had a shot clock violation, an airball jumper, a missed dunk, a backcourt violation, and fouled a 3-point shooter. ---And the Heels were outrebounded 6-0, two of which were offensive rebounds that directly led to 5 points “I think it’s just end-of-the-game execution we have to do a better job of doing,” RJ Davis said. “It was a one-point game and we fouled a 3-point shooter, we gave up an offensive rebound which led to a three. It’s just the little things that are making other teams extend their lead.” Freshman Drake Powell said the Heels don’t have the right level of intensity late in close games. “We have the right in practice, I think it’s (not) translating into the game. I think we definitely have it in us.”

The Defense

The statistics don’t really tell the story. Louisville was 26-for-58 (44.8%) from the floor, including 6-for-26 (23.1%) from the perimeter. But the truth is the Heels allowed lobs to the rim – Louisville was 5-for-6 on dunks – passes to cutters along the baseline for scores and faced minimal resistance for even a series of mid-range jumpers inside the arc. The Cardinals were poor from the perimeter but most of the shots were wide open. They just missed. Inside the arc, however, they shot 62.5%. And the Heels fouled and fouled and fouled some more. Twenty-nine to be exact. Cade Tyson, Elliot Cadeau, and Powell all fouled out, and Davis finished the night with four fouls. As a result, Louisville attempted 39 foul shots. Because the Cards hit just 25, the Heels stayed in the game. Of course, Chucky Hepburn was 16-for-20, including 11-for-14 after halftime. Hepburn 5-for-6 from the floor but scored 26 points. Carolina could not guard him. Poor switches, poor rotations, not enough arms in the lanes, few close outs, etc. This has been an issue all season and remains one. “I’m still trying to figure it out as well,” Davis replied when asked about the problems on defense. “We’ve shown glimpses of it when we do communicate and it leads to great things. I think it’s not consistency; it’s not consistent on a consistent basis, especially when it’s crunch time.”

