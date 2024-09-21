Inside The Game: Carolina Falls 70-50 to JMU

CHAPEL HILL – In one of the lowest moments for North Carolina football inside Kenan Stadium, the Tar Heels had no answers for visiting James Madison in a 70-50 loss that included numerous negative records in UNC history.

The Tar Heels led 14-11 in the first quarter before the Dukes outscored them, 42-7 over the remainder of the first half, scoring more points in a half against Carolina than any other team since UNC started playing football in 1888.

Carolina closed out the nonconference portion of the schedule with a 3-1 record, and the last eight games of the regular season are in ACC play, beginning with a trip to Duke next weekend.



