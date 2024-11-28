Inside The Game: Digging into UNC's Loss to Michigan State

North Carolina’s bad habit of digging itself deep holes occurred again Wednesday night, and for the second time in two days, the Tar Heels lost partly as a result.

UNC trailed Michigan State by 14 points in the first half, and while the Tar Heels eventually briefly took the lead, perhaps too much was exhausted in the process, as the Spartans earned a 94-91 overtime victory in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational.

Carolina allowed Michigan State 22 field goals right at the rim – 16 layups, six dunks – and after the rebound margin was 24-23 MSU with 7:04 remaining, the Tar Heels were out-boarded 13-6 the rest of the way including overtime.

North Carolina was led by Drake Powell with 18 points followed by 17 from Elliot Cadeau, 16 from RJ Davis, and 14 from Ian Jackson.

UNC fell to 4-3 while the Spartans improved to 6-2.

Here, we take you Inside The Game: