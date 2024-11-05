Inside The Game: Diving Into UNC's Win Over the Phoenix

CHAPEL HILL – One game in and the Tar Heels saw a little bit of everything about themselves in a 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night at the Smith Center.

North Carolina found itself trailing with 6:38 remaining after the Phoenix put together a 14-0 run that spanned 4:10 of the contest.

In getting there, the Heels missed chippies around the rim, including a dunk, got outrebounded, and were blown by or bodied into the lane on the other end of the floor, as Elon put fear into most of the 17,242 fans in attendance.

But RJ Davis, last season’s ACC Player of the Year, hoisted the Heels onto his shoulders scoring 10 of the next 16 points as they outscored the Phoenix 21-5 to close out the game.

Davis led the Heels with 24 points as three others finished in double figures: Elliot Cadeau 17 points; Seth Trimble 15; and Jae’Lyn Withers 10. Withers also had 10 rebounds.

The Tar Heels next play Friday at Kansas.

Here we take you Inside The Game from Carolina’s win over Elon: