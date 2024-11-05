Advertisement

Davis' Legacy Year Includes Winning and Making History

CHAPEL HILL – So, what will RJ Davis do for an encore? His coach, Hubert Davis, is fine if the reigning ACC Player of

 • Andrew Jones
Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For

Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For North Carolina formally opens its basketball season Monday night against Elon,

 • Andrew Jones
Staff Pix: Elon at UNC

The Tar Heels have five returning scholarship players from last season, including reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ

 • THI Staff
Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

North Carolina's offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in

 • Andrew Jones
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC's Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina's defense

 • Andrew Jones

CHAPEL HILL – So, what will RJ Davis do for an encore? His coach, Hubert Davis, is fine if the reigning ACC Player of

 • Andrew Jones
Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For North Carolina formally opens its basketball season Monday night against Elon,

 • Andrew Jones
The Tar Heels have five returning scholarship players from last season, including reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ

 • THI Staff
Published Nov 5, 2024
Inside The Game: Diving Into UNC's Win Over the Phoenix
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
CHAPEL HILL – One game in and the Tar Heels saw a little bit of everything about themselves in a 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night at the Smith Center.

North Carolina found itself trailing with 6:38 remaining after the Phoenix put together a 14-0 run that spanned 4:10 of the contest.

In getting there, the Heels missed chippies around the rim, including a dunk, got outrebounded, and were blown by or bodied into the lane on the other end of the floor, as Elon put fear into most of the 17,242 fans in attendance.

But RJ Davis, last season’s ACC Player of the Year, hoisted the Heels onto his shoulders scoring 10 of the next 16 points as they outscored the Phoenix 21-5 to close out the game.

Davis led the Heels with 24 points as three others finished in double figures: Elliot Cadeau 17 points; Seth Trimble 15; and Jae’Lyn Withers 10. Withers also had 10 rebounds.

The Tar Heels next play Friday at Kansas.

Here we take you Inside The Game from Carolina’s win over Elon:

