Inside The Game From UNC's Victory Over Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL – It wasn’t the prettiest performance of the season, but it was a win nonetheless for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels used a decisive 15-6 run late in the game to nail down a 68-65 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center snapping a three-game losing streak.

UNC trailed for most of the first half but led 31-30 at halftime, but the Heels’ inability to make shots helped keep the game close. But the run, triggered by Seth Trimble, who led Carolina with 19 points, delivered the Heels to the winner’s circle for the fifth time in nine games. They are also now 1-0 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-5 and 0-1.

In addition to Trimble’s 19 points, RJ Davis had 16, and Ian Jackson totaled 15 points at Carolina’s only double-digit scorers.

UNC does not play again until next Saturday when LaSalle from the Atlantic 10 visits the Smith Center.

Here, we take you inside the game from UNC’s win over Georgia Tech: