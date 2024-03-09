DURHAM, NC – North Carolina completed a regular-season sweep of Duke with an 84-78 victory on Saturday night, which also gave the seventh-ranked Tar Heels the outright ACC championship.

The Tar Heels never trailed and led by as many as 15 points three times, while also getting a career-high 31 points from Cormac Ryan. UNC concludes the regular season with a 17-3 mark in the ACC, to go with its 25-6 overall mark. Duke finishes in second place with a 15-5 league record, and the Devils also dropped to 24-7.

Carolina picked up its sixth consecutive victory in the process, and has trailed the Devils by only 16 seconds in the two games played against each other.

Harrison Ingram added 14 points and 10 rebounds giving him two double-doubles against the Blue Devils this season.

UNC will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament this coming week in Washington, D.C.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Inside The Game: