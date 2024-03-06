CHAPEL HILL – One game remains in the regular season for seventh-ranked North Carolina after the Tar Heels closed out the home portion of their schedule Tuesday night with an 84-51 win over Notre Dame at the Smith Center.

UNC clinched at least a tie for the ACC regular season title with the win, and can take it outright with a victory at Duke on Saturday night.

The Heels used a 19-0 run that spanned both halves to blow the game open, as the lead grew to as many as 38 points with 3:14 left courtesy of an 18-0 run. That eruption was capped by the second 3-pointer in the game from Armando Bacot.

Playing in the final home game in his career, Bacot finished with 14 points. RJ Davis led Carolina with 22 points, Cormac Ryan added 14, Harrison Ingram had 11 (and 14 rebounds) and Jalen Washington finished with 10.

UNC improved to 24-6 overall and 16-3 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 12-18 and 7-12.

Here some noteworthy tidbits from inside the game: