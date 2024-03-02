CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a huge second-half run to build enough cushion to hold off NC State on Saturday, 79-70, at the Smith Center.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels trailed by eight points at halftime, but used a 29-8 run during a stretch in which the Wolfpack missed 15 consecutive shot attempts from the field.

UNC was led by Harrison Ingram’s 22 points. Elliot Cadeau added 15 for his third-highest scoring game as a Tar Heel. RJ Davis finished with 14 points and Armando Bacot added 13 for the Tar Heels, who have now won four consecutive games.

Carolina improved to 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the ACC. State dropped to 17-12 and 9-9.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from inside the game in UNC’s win over State: