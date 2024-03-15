Inside The Game: Heels Beat Panthers
WASHINGTON, DC – Two days and two wins at the ACC Tournament for top-seed North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have advanced to the championship game Saturday night.
UNC edged Pittsburgh, 72-67, riding the backs of its two most experienced and accomplished players in the process.
Armando Bacot and RJ Davis combined for 31 of Carolina’s 39 second-half points, including the last 18 over the final 9:18 of the game. Davis finished with 25 and Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Carolina has won eight consecutive games and improved to 27-6.
Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Inside the Game:
