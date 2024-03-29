LOS ANGELES – North Carolina couldn’t overcome an off shooting night from RJ Davis or a slow start to the second half Thursday night, as the Tar Heels’ season ended with an 89-87 loss to Alabama in the West Region Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Carolina led 70-64 with 8:19 remaining, but couldn’t put away the 4-seed Crimson Tide.

UNC was led by 19 points and 12 rebounds from Armando Bacot, who played his final game at Carolina. Cormac Ryan finished with 17 points, RJ Davis 16, and Harrison Ingram 12.

UNC concluded its season 29-8. Alabama, which is now 24-11, plays Clemson on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Inside The Game: