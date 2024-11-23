Inside The Game: Much to Dissect From UNC's Lopsided Loss

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Mack Brown says to win his team must run the ball well and it must also stop the run.

Football 101, and it’s a recipe that is time-proven.

Yet, looking to win for the fourth consecutive time, Brown’s team didn’t come close to doing either, as North Carolina was blown out of Alumni Stadium on Saturday, losing to Boston College 41-21 in a game that wasn’t anywhere near that close.

By the time BC took a 41-7 lead with 5:51 remaining in the contest, the Tar Heels had 103 total yards on offense, were 0-for-10 on third downs, had allowed seven sacks, and only eight first downs.

The Tar Heels dropped to 6-5 overall and 304 in the ACC while the Eagles improved to 6-5 and 3-4.

Here we take you Inside The Game from Carolina’s loss at Boston College: