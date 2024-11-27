Inside The Game: Much Went Wrong in UNC's Loss to Auburn

For the third time in its last five games, North Carolina trailed by at least 19 points, and for the first time, the Tar Heels didn’t roar back to take the lead.

They did and lost at No. 1 Kansas almost three weeks ago, and they did Monday night and beat Dayton in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational. But it didn’t happen Tuesday night in the semifinals against fourth-ranked Auburn in an 85-72 loss to the Tigers.

Carolina was outrebounded by six, allowed 15 points off of turnovers, shot just 63.2% from the free throw line, allowed Auburn (6-0) to shoot 11-for-30 from the perimeter, and couldn’t get enough stops defensively to make the push it made against the Jayhawaks and Flyers.

“I felt like we lost our way and didn’t do the things we normally do out there on the floor,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said afterward.

Seth Trimble led UNC with 17 points while RJ Davis added 12, and three players finished with 10 points each: Elliot Cadeau; Ven-Allen Lubin; and Jae’Lyn Withers.

UNC dropped to 4-2 overall and will face Michigan State (5-2) in the third-place game Wednesday night at 9:30 PM.

Here, we take you Inside The Game from UNC’s loss to Auburn: