DURHAM – When Noah Burnette’s 37-yard sailed between the uprights with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium, it appeared North Carolina was in control of its rivalry game with Duke.

Only that wasn’t the case.

The Blue Devils responded with an eight-play touchdown drive using big chunks to get down field. After getting a stop, the Devils crossed the goal line on their next possession, and then again two series later as the Tar Heels’ collapse ended with a 21-20 loss.

The Tar Heels scored three points over their final eight possessions of the game, while the defense surrendered three touchdowns in Duke’s last five possessions.

UNC dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, while Duke is 5-0 and 1-0.

Here, we take you inside the game looking at Carolina’s second consecutive loss: