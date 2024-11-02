Advertisement

A week after ending a four-game skid, North Carolina looks to climb above .500 as the Tar Heels visit struggling

 • THI Staff
Finishing strong has been a problem for North Carolina.The Tar Heels have ended the season on a winning streak just

 • Bryant Baucom
As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
Ty Claude, a 6-foot-7, 226-pound forward for North Carolina has been cleared to play, a source close to the UNC program

 • Andrew Jones
Monday night marks the start of North Carolina's basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

 • THI Staff

Published Nov 2, 2024
Inside The Game: Tar Heels Run Over Florida State
Andrew Jones
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Make that consecutive wins for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who appear to have flipped their once-floundering season on its head with another resounding victory in a 35-11 thumping of Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 3-0 going into the second quarter but totally dominated the rest of the way.

Omarion Hampton became the fourth UNC player to ever score at least five touchdowns in a game, as he had four rushing and one receiving. He ran for 172 yards and had three receptions for 93 yards.

UNC racked up seven more sacks, giving it 17 the last two weeks, with Beau Atkinson registering 3.5. Carolina also held an opponent to fewer than 300 yards in consecutive road games for the first time since 2007.

The Heels improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. The Seminoles are 1-8 and 1-7. This was their last ACC game.

Here we take you Inside The Game from UNC’s 35-11 win over FSU:

