Inside The Game: Tar Heels Run Over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Make that consecutive wins for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who appear to have flipped their once-floundering season on its head with another resounding victory in a 35-11 thumping of Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 3-0 going into the second quarter but totally dominated the rest of the way.

Omarion Hampton became the fourth UNC player to ever score at least five touchdowns in a game, as he had four rushing and one receiving. He ran for 172 yards and had three receptions for 93 yards.

UNC racked up seven more sacks, giving it 17 the last two weeks, with Beau Atkinson registering 3.5. Carolina also held an opponent to fewer than 300 yards in consecutive road games for the first time since 2007.

The Heels improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. The Seminoles are 1-8 and 1-7. This was their last ACC game.

Here we take you Inside The Game from UNC’s 35-11 win over FSU: