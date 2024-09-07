PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Inside The Game: UNC Cruises Past Charlotte

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

************************************

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

CHAPEL HILL – One home game in the books, and win number two on the season for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels took care of Charlotte, 38-20, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Carolina scored on three consecutive possessions spanning the first two quarters for a 21-3 lead, and led 38-13 before the 49ers got a late score.

UNC quarterback Conner Harrell got the second start of his career, and first at home, finishing 16-for-25 with 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-0 while the 49ers dropped to 0-2.

Here is some noteworthy information from Inside the Game:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2luc2lkZS10aGUtZ2FtZS11bmMtY3J1aXNlcy1wYXN0 LWNoYXJsb3R0ZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9ydGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRmluc2lkZS10aGUtZ2FtZS11bmMtY3J1aXNlcy1wYXN0LWNoYXJsb3R0 ZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==