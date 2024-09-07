Inside The Game: UNC Cruises Past Charlotte
CHAPEL HILL – One home game in the books, and win number two on the season for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels took care of Charlotte, 38-20, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Carolina scored on three consecutive possessions spanning the first two quarters for a 21-3 lead, and led 38-13 before the 49ers got a late score.
UNC quarterback Conner Harrell got the second start of his career, and first at home, finishing 16-for-25 with 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Tar Heels improved to 2-0 while the 49ers dropped to 0-2.
Here is some noteworthy information from Inside the Game:
