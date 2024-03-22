CHARLOTTE – With top-seed North Carolina preparing to face 9-seed Michigan State on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, we spoke with many of the Tar Heels on Friday afternoon to get a gauge on themselves, the Spartans, and more.

A spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region in Los Angeles is on the line.

UNC is 28-7 and Michigan State is 20-14.

Here are interviews with six Tar Heels from Friday afternoon: