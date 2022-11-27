News More News
Inside The Offense: Carolina's Loss To NC State

As we do following each UNC football game, here is a deep dive into the Tar Heels' performance in the loss to NC State.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

North Carolina’s offense didn’t perform Friday to what had been its standard over first ten games of the season in a 30-27 double-overtime loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels did most of their damage after the third quarter when Drake Maye attempted 23 of his 49 pass attempts on the day. But as a whole, this was another performance that likely has the coaching staff a bit concerned.

UNC concluded the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, and the Wolfpack end at 8-4 and 4-4. Carolina will face Clemson on Saturday in the conference championship game in Charlotte.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win over the Yellow Jackets:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.

