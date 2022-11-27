North Carolina’s offense didn’t perform Friday to what had been its standard over first ten games of the season in a 30-27 double-overtime loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels did most of their damage after the third quarter when Drake Maye attempted 23 of his 49 pass attempts on the day. But as a whole, this was another performance that likely has the coaching staff a bit concerned.

UNC concluded the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, and the Wolfpack end at 8-4 and 4-4. Carolina will face Clemson on Saturday in the conference championship game in Charlotte.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels' offensive performance:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.