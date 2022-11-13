North Carolina scored just one touchdown over its last six full possessions Saturday night, and while the offense left some points on the field, it still produced in a big way in a 36-34 victory at Wake Forest.

UNC finished with 584 total yards, 30 first downs, ran 87 plays to Wake’s 72, and held a time of possession advantage 33:02-26:58.

In winning, the Tar Heels outright clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship and will face Clemson for the conference title on December 3 in Charlotte. UNC improved to 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, rose to No. 13 in the AP and No. 11 in the Coaches’ poll, and finishes the season 6-0 in true road games for the first time in program history.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win over the Demon Deacons:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.