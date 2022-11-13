News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-13 17:48:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Offense: Carolina’s Victory At Wake Forest

As we doi the day after each football game, here is a deep dive into UNC's numbers from its win at Wake Forest.
As we doi the day after each football game, here is a deep dive into UNC's numbers from its win at Wake Forest. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

North Carolina scored just one touchdown over its last six full possessions Saturday night, and while the offense left some points on the field, it still produced in a big way in a 36-34 victory at Wake Forest.

UNC finished with 584 total yards, 30 first downs, ran 87 plays to Wake’s 72, and held a time of possession advantage 33:02-26:58.

In winning, the Tar Heels outright clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship and will face Clemson for the conference title on December 3 in Charlotte. UNC improved to 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, rose to No. 13 in the AP and No. 11 in the Coaches’ poll, and finishes the season 6-0 in true road games for the first time in program history.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win over the Demon Deacons:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}