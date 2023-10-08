North Carolina scored on eight of its first nine possessions Saturday versus Syracuse, as the Tar Heels rolled to a 40-7 romp at Kenan Stadium.

The one time UNC did not score in that stretch, it fumbled in the red zone.

Overall, UNC had 644 total yards, 33 first downs, ran 97 plays, and had the ball for 37:16.

Carolina improved to 5-0 overall, and 2-0 in the ACC, and moved up to No. 12 in both the AP and Coaches’ polls.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.