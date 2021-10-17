North Carolina’s offensive performance in its 45-42 win over Miami on Saturday at Kenan Stadium was quite literally a tale of two halves.

The Tar Heels accumulated 31 points on 275 total yards before the intermission, but afterward managed only 14 points on 107 total yards. But it was enough to notch a needed victory heading into an open date.

UNC improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes dropped to 2-4 and 0-2.

As we do every week, THI takes a look inside UNC’s offensive output, this time versus Miami: Ty Chandler 77.3; Sam Howell 70.0; Josh Downs 67.0; D.J. Jones 66.6; Marcus McKethan 64.9; Joshua Ezeudu 61.7.