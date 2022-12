With North Carolina still two weeks away from facing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, we are breaking down the Tar Heels’ performances through the first 13 games of the season.

Carolina is 9-4 after starting out 9-1, and have a chance at the school’s tenth 10-win season if the Tar Heels can defeat the Ducks on December 28 in San Diego.

The Ducks are 9-3 and ranked No. 15 in the nation. UNC is unranked.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s passing offense: