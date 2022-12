With North Carolina still a week away from facing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, we are breaking down the Tar Heels’ performances through the first 13 games of the season.

Carolina is 9-4 after starting out 9-1, and have a chance at the school’s tenth 10-win season if the Tar Heels can defeat the Ducks on December 28 in San Diego.

The Ducks are 9-3 and ranked No. 15 in the nation. UNC is unranked.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s receivers: