For the second consecutive week, North Carolina left too many points on the field, but this time the Tar Heels couldn’t overcome it, falling 31-20 at Clemson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

UNC fumbled twice inside the Tigers’ 5-yard-line and never found a way to make up those lost points. The Heels racked up 198 yards in the first quarter, 73 less than the average allowed per-game by Clemson’s defense, but led just 7-0.

Clemson scored 21 consecutive points and had a stretch in which it outscored the Heels 31-7.

Carolina dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers improved to 7-4 and finish their ACC schedule at 4-4.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.