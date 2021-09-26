In its two road games this season, North Carolina’s offense has struggled running the football and protecting quarterback Sam Howell, which are major reasons the Tar Heels have dropped both contests.

In a 45-22 drubbing at the hands of Georgia Tech on Saturday night, Howell once again was under constant pressure, as UNC’s offense was totally disrupted until it got going some late in the third quarter after falling behind by 20 points.

Here is an inside look at what happened to Carolina’s offense in its loss at Georgia Tech: