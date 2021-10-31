North Carolina put forth its best all-around offensive performance since the third week of the season Saturday night in a 44-34 loss at No. 11 Notre Dame, though it wasn’t enough for the Tar Heels.

Carolina amassed 565 yards, which is 109 yards more than any game since a 20-point win over Virginia on Sept. 18, a span of four games without accumulating more than 456 yards.

Sam Howell threw for 341 yards and in the process passed by T.J. Yates as UNC’s all-time leader in passing yards, as he now has 9,413 career yards.

UNC dropped to 4-4 on the season while Notre Dame improved to 7-1.



