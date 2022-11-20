Saturday evening at Kenan Stadium wasn’t a typical representation of North Carolina’s offense, as the Tar Heels struggled generating any kind of steam in a 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech.

UNC led 17-0 late in the first half, but managed just 108 yards and six first downs in the second half while the Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final 21 points.

Carolina, which entered the game ranked 13th in the nation, dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. Tech improved to 5-6 and 4-4.

UNC next plays Friday at home versus NC State.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win over the Yellow Jackets:

NOTE: Many of these numbers are courtesy of PFF.