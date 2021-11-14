 TarHeelIllustrated - Inside The Offense: UNC's Overtime Loss At Pittsburgh
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 13:13:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Offense: UNC's Overtime Loss At Pittsburgh

THI takes a deep dive into UNC's offensive performance from its overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
THI takes a deep dive into UNC's offensive performance from its overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

North scored its fewest number of points since Sept. 25 and accumulated its fewest total yards since the opener Sept. 3 in its 30-23 overtime loss at Pittsburgh last Thursday night at Heinz Field.

The Tar Heels had a similar first half offensively to its performances in loss at Virginia and Georgia Tech. Sam Howell and the Heels broke out some in the second half, but overall, this performance likely ranks as the third least productive of the season, and is a reason Carolina came away with the loss.

UNC dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, while the Panthers improved to 8-2 and 5-1.

Here is our deep dive into Carolina’s offensive performance:


