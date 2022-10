North Carolina’s offense wasn’t its usual self Saturday at Miami, but the Tar Heels did enough to get the win, and had a few impressive stretches that were crucial in them defeating the Hurricanes 27-24.

UNC scored just six points on two field goals in the second half, and quarterback Drake Maye was intercepted twice, but drives of 95 and 99 yards for touchdowns, and an 18-play drive that consumed 8:20 off the clock in the fourth quarter leading to a field goal for Carolina’s final points.