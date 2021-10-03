North Carolina’s offense was hot and cold in its 38-7 victory over Duke on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels started slowly, exploded for a bit more than two quarters, hit the skids again in the third quarter managing just nine total yards, and erupted over the final period for 184 yards.

Carolina scored touchdowns on offensive plays that went 75 and 63 yards, and 31 of the Tar Heels’ 38 points were scored by the offense.

Here is a look inside UNC’s offensive performance in its win over Duke:

Note: Many of these numbers and all grades are courtesy of PFF.

*UNC finished with 456 yards on the day, with 321 coming through the air and 135 on the ground.

*Carolina was 9-for-17 on third downs and did not go for it on any fourth downs. The Heels were 3-for-3 in the red zone with two touchdowns and a field goal.

*The Tar Heels ran 70 offensive plays averaging 6.5 yards per snap, had a TOP of 32:42, fumbled three times without losing the ball, and did not turn over the ball.

*Duke registered 10 TFLs, including five sacks.

*Grades (only those who played 10 or more snaps and graded out at 60.0 or higher are noted): Josh Downs 77.4; Joshua Ezeudu 70.2; Ty Chandler 69.2; Quiron Johnson 68.4; Garrett Walston 66.5; Marcus McKethan 64.6; Cayden Baker 61.2; William Barnes 61.1; JordanTucker 60.9; Kamari Morales 60.2; Ed Montilus 60.1.