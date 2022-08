If 56 points, 608 total yards, no turnovers, and no sacks allowed registers as a quality opening act for an offense, then North Carolina should feel pretty good about itself following the Tar Heels’ 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Never mind that the Rattlers are an FCS team that was a bit depleted, just watching UNC go about its business on offense bodes well for the future.