After two highly prolific games to open the season, North Carolina’s offense hit a few speed bumps in the Tar Heels’ 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday in Atlanta, but still turned in a quality overall performance.

UNC led 21-3 well into the second quarter before the Panthers reeled off 25 consecutive points taking a 28-21 lead late in the third period. Carolina closed strong, however, courtesy of a 58-yard running touchdown by Omarion Hampton followed by a two-yarder from the freshman five minutes later.