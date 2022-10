Facing a 10-point deficit in the third quarter Saturday night versus defending ACC champion Pittsburgh, Drake Maye and North Carolina’s offense exploded.

The Tar Heels scored, scored, scored, and scored again, pulling away from the Panthers with the game’s final 28 points in a 42-24 victory at Kenan Stadium.

UNC, which was ranked No. 21, but has moved up to No. 17, improved to 7-1 overall on the season and 4-0 in the ACC. Pitt dropped to 4-4 and 1-3.