North Carolina kicked off the 2023 football season with a 31-17 victory over South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday night, as the defense turned in a terrific performance.

UNC got 16 TFLs, of which nine were sacks, as it kept the Gamecocks from scoring a touchdown over the final eight possessions. Kaimon Rucker had 5.5 TFLs on the night, as well.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday night:

*Only 20 Tar Heels got snaps on offense, and five of them played nine or fewer plays. Spencer Rolland, William Barnes, Willie Lampkin, Corey Gaynor, and Drake Maye each played all 71 offensive snaps.

*UNC’s grades (Only those who played 10 or more snaps and are above 60.0 noted): John Copenhaver 86.3; Maye 81.1; British Brooks 76.6; Kamari Morales 72.4; Lampkin 71.2; Omarion Hampton 70.9; Kobe Paysour 67.6.