Typically, delivers two next-day reports following North Carolina’s football games by diving into the offense for one and defense for the other. But with the Tar Heels’ win over FCS member Wofford on Saturday, we are combining the reports into one this week while cherry picking some stuff.

Here is a slightly different look into Carolina’s 34-14 victory on Saturday over the Terriers:

Note: All grades and many stats are courtesy of PFF.