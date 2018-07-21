CHARLOTTE – North Carolina players Aaron Crawford and Anthony Ratliff-Williams had an awful lot of interesting things to say Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff, though not everything was enough for a larger separate article. So we decided to work through what the junior defensive tackle and wide receiver/kick returner, respectively, said that our readers might find interesting. Here are those quotes:

Aaron Crawford, Junior DT

Aaron Crawford. Bruce Young, THI

On the linebacker situation and its unproven depth…

“We feel like we overworked the linebackers last year. We need to build more depth on that level.” On the offensive line… “I really like Will Barnes. I think he’ll have the opportunity to help us if he continues to stay on the path that he’s on. I don’t know where he’ll be able to fit in, because I think Charlie has been anchored for our o-line, especially the last year with all the rotations that happened throughout.” On what UNC does regarding monitoring the impact players’ heads receive, this was before Fedora’s comments that generated national attention… “One thing that they do do, is once we get there they concussion protocol, which I think is pretty standard. They put us through some testing to make sure the majority of the guys have censors in their helmets they (medical staff) can monitor. They’re putting precautions in place.” Asked if the attention N.C. State’s defensive line got last season and then during the NFL draft fuels himself and the rest of UNC’s front line, Crawford replied… “Obviously, we hear it, but I’ll sit up here and talk to you guys, but after we leave here, I try to pay as little attention to – no disrespect to what you guys say – just because, at the end of the day we still have to go out there and perform. And I don’t listen to the good or the bad because it keeps me level-headed.” Which Tar Heel would Crawford want to get into a fight with the least? “I’d probably say Charlie Heck because of the reach. That’s the only reason. I’d have to get in kind of close to have any affect on him. Yeah, definitely Charlie.” What can the Tar Heels do on defense to force more turnovers? “Focusing on tracking angles, really attacking the ball, every time the ball’s in the air we expect to come down with it on the back end. Up front, stopping the run, it all leads up to being in our gap, holding double teams so backers can flow across, and really disrupting plays up front.”

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Junior WR & KR

Anthony Ratliff-Williams. Bruce Young, THI