TarHeelIllustrated.com

Other than the Tar Heels, Wiggles has courted an offer from Florida Atlantic with interest from Duke, Kentucky, Miami and Stanford. Things are just not getting interesting for him on the recruiting trail.

“Coach Fedora offered me, and when I received the offer it was a dream come true knowing that I have an opportunity to play at one of the most prestigious schools in the county,” Wiggins told THI .”

Class of 2020 defensive end JaQuari Wiggles of Mays High School in Atlanta, GA, can still recall what It was like to pick up an offer from North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora following his impressive performance at one of UNC’s day camps last month.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Wiggles to discuss his UNC visit and what he likes about the program.

Here is the interview:

THI: How did the camp go, and what did you learn from the coaches while camping?

Wiggles: The camp was great. I won all my reps and one thing I learned was a better way to run my 40.





THI: Did you get to work with defensive line coach Deke Adams a lot, and if so what did you think about him?

Wiggles: Yes sir, me and coach Adams have a great relationship have visited me a couple of times before I even decided to camp at UNC. Coach Adams is a wonder coach he really gets into to make you go the hardest you can and that’s what I like most about him.





THI: Outside of the camp, what stood out about your time in Chapel Hill?

Wiggles: That it was really beautiful there and everyone was just being friendly as if I was committed there.





THI: What has the staff mentioned it likes most about your game?

Wiggles: The one thing they liked most about me is my quickest they said for me to be 240 I have the quickest get-off they seen.





THI: Outside of UNC, what other camps or visits have you taken this spring and summer?

Wiggles: I camped at Duke and I went down to Auburn and that’s about it.