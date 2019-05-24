TarHeelIllustrated.com

Intro: 2021 ATH TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson a class of 2021 athlete out of Hopewell (VA) High School surprisingly picked up an offer from North Carolina less than a month ago.
The Tar Heels extended the offer following a visit to Henderson’s school.
“UNC coach stopped by my school and told my coach Ricky Irby they was offering then he told me,” the 5-foot-11, 185 pounder told THI. “It came as a surprise UNC has a great program and is building something special.”
Henderson isn’t a complete stranger to the new coaching staff and the UNC football program, he was on campus in April for North Carolina’s spring game.
“I learned a couple things when I took a visit there and I heard about the new head coach Mack Brown,” he said. “We didn’t really visit the campus and stuff, but I was there for the spring game.”
The Hopewell standout hasn’t singled out a specific position yet, he is used in a variety of ways as an electric playmaker through his first two years of high school.
“I do it all,” Henderson told Florida Rivals affiliate GatorsTerritory.com. “I play any position my coach puts me at. I’m a very confident player and I make plays on both sides of the ball.”
Prior to making his brief stop in Chapel Hill, Henderson visited Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.
So far, aside from UNC has courted offers from South Carolina, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida.