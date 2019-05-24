TarHeelIllustrated.com

TreVeyon Henderson a class of 2021 athlete out of Hopewell (VA) High School surprisingly picked up an offer from North Carolina less than a month ago.



The Tar Heels extended the offer following a visit to Henderson’s school.

“UNC coach stopped by my school and told my coach Ricky Irby they was offering then he told me,” the 5-foot-11, 185 pounder told THI. “It came as a surprise UNC has a great program and is building something special.”

Henderson isn’t a complete stranger to the new coaching staff and the UNC football program, he was on campus in April for North Carolina’s spring game.