TarHeelIllustrated.com

Intro: 2022 VA LB Shawn Murphy
Shawn Murphy, a class of 2022 linebacker for Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, VA, is one of the top prospects in the nation in his class.
So far, he has picked up offers from programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina plus Tennessee, among many others. Recently, he added North Carolina to the list.
The Tar Heels’ have communicated with Murphy through his coach, with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen the point man. Thigpen played the last two years of his high school football career at nearby Potomac, which is located in Dumfries.
“It was coach Thigpen who offered,” the 6-foot-2, 205 pounder told THI. “They liked the quality of my film for the age I am.”
Murphy won the Future Phenom award last month at the RCS 3-Stripe camp in the Washington, DC, area.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Murphy to further discuss the UNC offer and more.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: With you being a freshman, how are things going with your recruitment and is it overwhelming at all for you?
Murphy: “It can be, but I try and remain humble and keep working the same way I had been to get to the point I’m at this will all really mature you at a young age.”
THI: Even though you haven’t quite peaked athletically, how would you describe your skills and what you feel you want to work on this off-season to improve your high school team?
Murphy: “I’m fast to the ball with good awareness and ability move in direction well and this offseason I’ve been working on getting stronger and watching more film trying to understand more things all the time football-wise.”
THI: What do you know so far about coach Thigpen?
Murphy: “I know that he coaches my position and I hope to learn more about him as years go on.”
Note: Murphy recently visited Penn State and this spring has also been to Virginia, Clemson, and Virginia Tech.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the university of North Carolina #gotarheels 💠 pic.twitter.com/fVMAdsniFb— shawn🥵🧸 (@theicedupshawn) May 6, 2019